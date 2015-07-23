Pierre Casiraghi's fiancée Beatrice Borromeo pictured in wedding gown

Curious what Beatrice Borromeo, fiancée of Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi, will wear on her upcoming wedding day? Fortunately, you don't have to use too much imagination: Beatrice, an Italian beauty who is a member of the ancient aristocratic House of Borromeo, previously donned a wedding gown during her modeling days.

Beatrice Borromeo wore a Valentino wedding dress in 2005 Photo: Getty Images

The stunning TV personality has not yet disclosed which designer she's wearing for her own upcoming nuptials, but she did once wear a wedding dress on the Barcelona Bridal Week runway in 2005.

Beatrice donned a romantic Valentino gown designed for Pronovias, which featured a scooped neckline, heavily textured floral overlay and a high-waisted thick tulle band. She was the epitome of elegance, confidently strutting down the catwalk and completing her bridal look with a lace-edged spotted veil.

Apart from her work on the catwalk, Beatrice has long-standing connections in the fashion world. Her uncle Matteo Marzotto was the former president of Valentino, but she hasn't just walked for the Rome-founded brand. The law graduate has also modeled for Ermanno Scervino, Blumarine and Blugirl.

The Italian beauty is a member of the ancient aristocratic House of Borromeo Photo: Getty Images

Princess Caroline's future daughter-in-law started dating Monaco's handsome Pierre in May 2008. Two years later, Beatrice graduated from Bocconi University in Milan, followed by a Masters of Art degree at Columbia University Journalism School in 2012. Most recently, she is a contributor to Newsweek and the Daily Beast, as well as a full-time reporter for newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi are believed to be tying the knot this year Photo: Getty Images

She and Pierre got engaged last December, when the handsome royal popped the question with a pink diamond ring. At the time, our sister publication HOLA! reported that the two would marry on April 20.

"I'd love if Pierre became the father of my children," Beatrice has previously told Vanity Fair Italy. "He would be so good and I think together we could create a very stable family. But we haven't reached that point yet."

"At the moment we are both happy," she added. "[But one day] I would like the responsibility of a family."