Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo's 2nd wedding in Italy: all the details

In the world of royal weddings, one party sometimes isn't enough – which is why Beatrice Borromeo are holding an even more spectacular celebration for their religious nuptials in the bride's native Italy on August 1. Princess Caroline of Monaco's son and Italian journalist love officially tied the knot last week in a civil ceremony at the royal palace, but their Monte Carlo wedding with 700 guests was just the beginning.

Pierre and Beatrice's next round of wedding festivities are set take place on the picturesque Borromean Islands, which are owned by Beatrice's aristocratic family. And ahead of the lavish Italian affair, HELLO! has gathered everything you need to know about Monaco Royal Wedding: Part 2.

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo married in a civil ceremony last weekend Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino

The guests:

A total of 700 guests were invited to the civil ceremony, with notable appearances made by Monaco's royal family and the bride's aristocratic relatives. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, as well as the groom's mother Princess Caroline, are all expected to attend the religious wedding.

Pierre's older siblings Charlotte and Andrea Casiraghi, who is reportedly a witness, will also support their brother. Charlotte and Andrea will most likely be joined by their partners, Gad Elmaleh and Tatiana Santo Domingo.

Princess Caroline's other daughter from her marriage to Prince Ernst, 16-year-old Princess Alexandra, will also make up the royal party, as will Pierre's aunt Princess Stephanie and Stephanie's children Louis and Pauline Ducruet and Camillle Gottlieb.

On the Borromeo side, Beatrice's parents Count Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo and Countess Donna Paola Marzotto will watch their daughter walk down the aisle. The bride's grandmother Marta Marzotto is also reported to be a witness at the ceremony.

Beatrice's older brother Carlo will most likely attend, as well as the bride's older half-sisters – Donna Isabella, Donna Lavinia and Donna Matilde.

The bride's grandmother Marta Marzotto is said to be a witness for the religious wedding Photo: Rex

The ceremony:

Given that the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore are made up of 3 mall islands and two islets, the bride and groom have a host of options to celebrate their second wedding.

According to local publication Varese News, Pierre and Beatrice will tie the knot in the most private island of all, the Isolino di San Giovanni. The island, located just off the coast of the town of Pallanza, is covered in leafy vegetation and cannot be accessed by the public.

The Borreomean Islands are owned by the bride's aristocratic family Photo: Rex

The reception:

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests will head to the Rocca d'Angera for the reception. Sitting on the southern shores of the Lake Maggiore, the castle, also known as the Borromeo Castle, stands on a hilltop and is made up of five historical halls and two towers. The impressive fortress, which houses a museum, has temporarily been closed to the public for the weekend of Pierre and Beatrice's wedding, from July 20 to August 3.

The couple may choose to hold their wedding breakfast alfresco in one of the castle's medieval gardens, which are home to herb bushes and medicinal plants. According to the castle's official website, the owners wanted to recreate a "lost paradise."

Pierre and Beatrice will marry on the private island Isolino di San Giovanni Photo: Rex

Previous reports claimed that Beatrice and Pierre had chosen to marry in the summer palace on the Isola Bella – the same island where Beatrice's sister Lavinia wed John Elkann in 2004, and where their half-sister Matilde Borromeo married Prince Antonius von Fürstenberg in June 2011. However, it sounds like Pierre and Beatrice have chosen the most private island of all to say "I do."

Isola Bella and the larger Isola Madre, which has a palace and a botanical garden, will remain open to the public.

The dress:

For her civil ceremony, Beatrice had no less than 3 outfit changes on her wedding day – 2 of which were designed by Valentino. It would come as no surprise then if the Italian beauty chose to go with the same fashion house for her big day.

Royal brides in the past such as Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece have walked down the aisle in Valentino. And the bride has a special connection with the Italian luxury designer; her uncle Count Matteo Marzotto was the former president and director of Valentino when the label belonged to the Marzotto Group.

Of course, both Princess Charlene of Monaco and Andrea Casiraghi's wife Tatiana Santo Domingo have chosen to wear 2 different designers for their civil and religious weddings. Charlene opted for Karl Lagerfeld, then Italian couturier Giorgio Armani, who is also a potential candidate for Beatrice's gown. Tatiana chose a handmade Missoni dress for her first ceremony in Monaco, and Valentino for her religious vows in Gstaad.

Whatever her choice, given her numerous dress changes, fashionistas and royal watchers can expect to see Beatrice in at least 2 gorgeous gowns the day she walks down the aisle.

Beatrice, pictured in her modeling days, may opt to wear Valentino again for her religious wedding Photo: Getty Images

The gift list:

With a bride from an aristocratic family and Princess Caroline's son for a groom, guests will no doubt be wondering what they can get the couple as a gift. The couple have reportedly set up 2 wedding registries, one in Monte Carlo and another in Milan, to accommodate their international guests.

According to Italian magazine Oggi, Pierre and Beatrice have chosen prestigious boutique Czarina – which has two stores in Monaco and offers antiques, jewels, and home décor – for its chic and ethical pieces. Included in the registry is a salt and pepper set in the shape of flamencos which costs $109 and a tray with antler handles at $453.

The couple have reportedly set up two wedding registries and asked for charitable donations Photo: Getty Images

The pair, who are both avid readers, have created a second registry in the Taschen bookstore in Milan, hitting two price points: one that's more economical, and another that includes books costing up to $11,000 for a single volume.

But the charitable couple gave guests a third option, the account number of the AMADE foundation children's charity. The organization was created by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1963 and Princess Caroline is currently president. The couple would like the proceeds from this "wedding gift" to help a project that supports disadvantaged children in Sicily.