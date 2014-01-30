Royal brides who wore Valentino on their wedding day

Tatiana Santo Domingo is the latest royal bride who has chosen to walk down the aisle in Valentino.



Click on the photo below for more Valentino brides.





VIEW GALLERY

Tatiana and Valentino



The Monegasque royal, 30, will marry her husband Andrea Casiraghi for a second time on 1 February. For her winter wedding, Tatiana will most likely ditch her trademark boho-chic look in favour of a formal, show-stopping Valentino gown.



The Italian dress-maker came out of retirement especially to design his close friend's wedding gown, much like he did when he created Princess Madeleine of Sweden's dress for her nuptials last year.



VIEW GALLERY



Queen Máxima of the Netherlands also chose the 81-year-old designer to make her gown, in a style that was strikingly similar to the one he fashioned for Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece seven years before.



VIEW GALLERY



Other celebrity brides who have tied the knot in a custom-made Valentino include Anne Hathaway, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Lopez.



Click on the photo above to see royal Valentino dresses.