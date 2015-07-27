Beatrice Borromeo wears 4 wedding dresses to marry Pierre Casiraghi

Beatrice Borromeo is known for her keen sense of fashion, so for her wedding to Pierre Casiraghi on July 25, the stylish royal chose 4 dazzling looks for the celebrations throughout the weekend. From a bespoke Valentino couture gown to a colorful tropical patterned dress, the beauty made her mark on royal wedding fashion history.

Beatrice Borromeo wearing Valentino for her wedding to Pierre Casiraghi Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino

For the civil ceremony on Saturday, the 29-year-old turned to her home country for her dress, looking the ultimate blushing bride in a beautiful pale pink bespoke gown by Italian fashion house Valentino.

The label shared a photo on Instagram of the blonde beauty standing with Pierre – the first official photo released of the happy couple – looking exquisite with her hair worn down in tousled locks and accessorized with a floral headpiece for boho chic.

"The House of Valentino is pleased to announce that Beatrice Borromeo wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress designed by Creative Directors, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli," read the photo's accompanying caption. "For her civil wedding with Pierre Casiraghi on July 25th at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. The wedding gown was created in a pale pink and gold lace silk chiffon."

After the ceremony, the newlyweds made their way to a folklore-themed picnic to celebrate with their guests, for which Beatrice wore a more relaxed rustic ensemble complete with white gloves.

The bride also wore this Valentino gown in the evening with a different bodice Photo: Getty Images

In the evening the bride once again turned to Valentino for another show-stopping bridal look as she arrived for the evening party at Monaco's five-star Hôtel de Paris. This time Beatrice chose a striking bejeweled floor-length gown with a cloud pattern on the skirt. While the bodice of the dress in Valentino's catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week featured a plunging neckline, Beatrice opted for a more demure look instead choosing a high-necked sleeveless top for ultimate glamour.

Beatrice in the colorful tropical Marta Ferri creation Photo: Instagram/@martaferrimartaferri

The next day the happy couple continued the festivities with a fun-filled boat party, where the newlywed chose a striking turquoise gown with a colorful tropical-themed pattern by designer Marta Ferri – meanwhile Pierre was spotted wearing a shirt which matched his new wife's eye-catching look.

Designer Marta shared a photo of herself and Beatrice on Instagram, getting into the party spirit and wearing colourful hats as they soaked up the sunshine.

"And Was just The beginning," she captioned the photo. "Me and @biibeep #nonsensing wearing #mariaferriatelier #martaferri! Thank you #bp @biibeep you are the best!"