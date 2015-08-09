Jennifer Aniston's wedding dress details revealed

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux managed to make the impossible possible when they married in secret at their home in Bel-Air. As details gradually emerge about the intimate wedding, one question that fans are dying to ask is what the bride wore on her big day.

According to new reports, Jennifer, 46, said "I do" in a "very simple, but beautiful" gown.

The former Friends star and her actor love had not informed all guests that they were getting married – so as not to leak their wedding date – meaning that some friends and family turned up in casual wear, even jeans.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Aniston, pictured previously, wore a "very simple, but beautiful" wedding dress

Judging by the new reports, it sounds like Jennifer, who was previously married to Brad Pitt, also kept her bridal look classic and simple.

"It was very simple, but beautiful, " one source told People. "It wasn't a white colour – it was like an off-white, cream colour. Very classy, fitted well and simple."

Another source confirmed that Jennifer's wedding dress was cream and that it was "strapless, elegant and flowy".

This is certainly in keeping with Jennifer's style, as the Hollywood beauty often steps out onto the red carpet in very feminine, strapless numbers.

VIEW GALLERY

The 46-year-old actress usually opts for strapless gowns on the red carpet

While she married Brad in a glass-beaded silk and satin Lawrence Steele gown, which reportedly cost £32,000 back in 2000, it is not yet known which designer Jennifer chose this time around.

Representatives for Versace, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood have all confirmed that they did not dress the bride. Valentino, a forever popular choice for brides including royalty, could be a possibility, as Jennifer often dons the Italian brand for high-profile red carpet events.

Jennifer and Justin, 43, married in the back garden of their lavish home on Wednesday night. The couple, who have been engaged for three years, invited around 70 guests including their famous friends Chelsea Handler, Jimmy Kimmel, Tobey Maguire, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The newlyweds are currently honeymooning in Bora Bora, where they will also celebrate Justin's 44th birthday on Monday. The couple have invited Jennifer's best friend Courteney Cox as well as Jason Bateman and his family on the post-wedding holiday.