Victoria's Secret model Kate Grigorieva marries in Zac Posen gown

Although she's known for wearing lingerie on the runway, Russian Victoria's Secret model Kate Grigorieva was just as stunning in a beautiful lace mermaid gown designed by Zac Posen for her hometown wedding. The 25-year-old looked breathtaking with her hair swept into a low chignon and a show-stopping, cathedral-length lace-trimmed veil, while her groom Alexander was handsome in a traditional tux.

CLICK FOR A GALLERY OF THE WEDDING Kate with her new husband Alexander Photo: Instagram/@_kate_g_

Clearly excited for her big day, Kate shared several snaps on Instagram showing off the fairytale settings and several shots of her incredible gown. Ahead of the nuptials, she posed in a white silk robe emblazoned with "bride" which came courtesy of her modeling gig company, Victoria's Secret.



The model shared snaps on her Instagram page Photo: Instagram/@_kate_g_

Her friendswere just as enthusiastic about posting pics as well. Miss Russia contestant Irina Sharipova showed off photos of the six bridesmaids who all wore dresses in different shades of lavender and purple. The bride was beaming as she walked alongside the smiling girls on her special day.

Kate had 6 bridesmaids who wore different shades of purple Photo: Instagram/@irinasharipova

The stunning model made her debut for the lingerie brand in 2014, when she walked the catwalk at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion show. She was one of 10 new Angels who joined veterans Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepoel.

The announcement of the new Angels came as both Doutzen Kroes and Karlie Kloss, announced they were leaving the brand to focus on other projects. "The expanded Angel lineup gives Victoria's Secret the largest group of contract models in its history and the most powerful collection of established and emerging models in the world," the brand said in a statement.



The Russian beauty debuted as an Angel in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Before donning the Angel wings Kate Grigorieva hwalked the runways of Stella McCartney, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana. The beauty is also an accomplished ballroom dancer with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, and was a Miss Russia contestant in 2012.

And Kate isn't the only Victoria's Secret model to get married this summer. Arlenis Sosa had the "best catwalk of her life" when she married her basketball player love Donnie McGrath in her native Dominican Republic in a beautiful outdoor ceremony.

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Arlenis Sosa got married in June Photo: Instagram/@realarlenissosa

The 26-year-old bride stunned in a beautiful Reem Acra gown, which featured a floral lace illusion bodice with long sleeves, and a trailing full-length skirt. Her wedding dress designer shared a photo of the bride being escorted down the aisle by her father, writing: "The beautiful super model Arlenis Sosa walked down the aisle in this sexy #ReemAcra dress. #Beautiful#Wedding #Love @realarlenissosa."

Arlenis completed her bridal look with an exotic bouquet of fresh white orchids. Her new husband Donnie, 31, who plays pro basketball in the European league, complemented his other half in a pale lilac orchid-hued suit.