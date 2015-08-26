Jodie Marsh announces she is married to 'soul mate' James Placido

Jodie Marsh is a married woman. The 36-year-old announced that she has tied the knot with her "soul mate" James Placido in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I have news," Jodie shared. "I just married the love of my life, my soul mate, my best friend; James Placido I love you and I'm so proud to be your wife.

"I promise to love you, support you, encourage you, help you and I promise to make you laugh every day of our lives."

I have news. I just married the love of my life, my soul mate, my best friend; James Placido I love you and I'm so proud to be your wife. I promise to love you, support you, encourage you, help you and I promise to make you laugh every day of our lives 💗 A photo posted by Jodie Marsh (@jodiemarshtv) on Aug 25, 2015 at 4:31pm PDT

Jodie Marsh announced that she has tied the knot

The newlywed posted a photo of her hand over her husband's as they showed off their wedding bands. While James opted for a classic platinum band, Jodie showed off a diamond encrusted band to match her diamond engagement ring.

Jodie's engagement news came as a shock to her fans, who commented with congratulatory messages and told the star: "You deserve the happiness and happy ending you've been waiting for".

The former Celebrity Big Brother star has kept her relationship out of the spotlight and is yet to share a photo of her husband, but it appears he has won the approval of Jodie's friends.

VIEW GALLERY

Jodie revealed she was single in March

One wrote: "Jodie's husband is awesome. She has kept it quiet because it's super special to them both – they are utterly fantastic together and Martyn and I are so happy for you both. Congratulations you two. You've got a good one sweetheart. Love and blessings always."

It is the second time Jodie has walked down the aisle; she famously married Katie Price's ex-boyfriend Matt Peacock in 2007 following her reality TV search for a husband, but they split three months later.

Jodie has also dated Calum Best, Dane Bowers and former TOWIE star Kirk Norcross. In March Jodie revealed during an appearance on This Morning that she was single and looking to "meet someone nice".