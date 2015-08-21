Storm Uechtritz changes her Twitter name: 'It's officially Storm Keating now'

Introducing Mrs Keating! Four days after tying the knot, Storm Uechtritz has changed her name on social media, proudly updating both her Twitter and Instagram accounts in honour of her new marital status. "Hello Twitter friends it's officially @Storm_Keating now," the 34-year-old announced to her followers on Friday, followed by the hashtag "MrAndMrsKeating".



Storm Uechtritz has officially changed her name to Storm Keating





Storm and Boyzone singer Ronan Keating married on Monday in a romantic ceremony held at Archerfield House and Golf Resort in Scotland. Guests at the star-studded wedding included Ronan's bandmates Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, Dannii Minogue, Brian McFadden and Ed Sheeran, who serenaded the happy newlyweds.



The bride's family flew in from her native Australia for her special day, with Storm’s father Gordon walking her down the aisle, and Ronan's daughters Missy, 14, and Ali, nine, joining the bridal party as her bridesmaid and flower girl. The groom, meanwhile, had an extra special best man in the shape of his 16-year-old son Jack.

Ronan Keating married Storm in a romantic ceremony at Archerfield House and Golf Resort





The couple have been inundated with messages of congratulations following their nuptials – and Storm also took the time to thank their fans on Twitter on Friday. "A heartfelt thanx from my husband @ronanofficial & I for the beautiful messages & congratulations. Overwhelmed with all the kind words," she tweeted.



Storm and Ronan started dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of The X Factor in Australia. Ronan, 38, proposed not once but twice earlier this year - first during a romantic holiday in Thailand and then again in Ireland in front of his three children. The happy couple announced their engagement exclusively in HELLO! magazine in April, with Love Me For a Reason singer Ronan saying it was "the most magical thing in the world".