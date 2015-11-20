Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello host pre-wedding party in Palm Beach

Let the celebrations begin! Ahead of their Sunday nuptials, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have arrived in Florida to host an extravagant pre-wedding cocktail party at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach. The five-star Italian Renaissance-style resort, which has its own private beach, is also the same venue where Sofia and Joe will say "I do".



Joe and Sofia are set to marry on Sunday Photo: Getty Images

More guests are expected to arrive over the weekend, especially as the night before the wedding Sofia and Joe will be hosting another soirée – a cocktails and dessert party – as To accommodate their 400 guests, Sofia and Joe have booked out over 100 rooms in the hotel as well as 50 private homes on Palm Beach. The lucky attendees will also have to hand in their cell phones before the ceremony to make sure the wedding is ultra-private.

The couple hosted a pre-wedding cocktail party at The Breakers hotel in Florida Photo: Getty Images

Everyone having fun is Sofia's main priority. It's no secret that the Hot Pursuit star is going all out with her nuptials and entertainment is a big factor. "To me, it's not all about perfection, but all about fun," Sofia told E! News. "Great music, great alcohol and great food. It's a Latin party, we go until late. There's a party and an after party."