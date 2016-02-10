Exclusive: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's wedding invitation

Cue the wedding bells, Sofia Vergara and fiancé Joe Manganiello are just days away from tying the knot. The celebrity couple, who got engaged back in December, 2014 after dating for six months, will finally walk down the aisle this weekend in a lavish celebration at a historic Florida luxury resort.

From the venue and time to who is giving the bride away, HELLO! has all the exciting details ahead of the big day and an exclusive peek at the couple's wedding invitation.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY





The Modern Family star will wed her handsome beau at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on Sunday (November 22). Wedding festivities will kick off the day before the ceremony with Sofia, a self-confessed sweet tooth, hosting an evening of cocktails and desserts at the luxurious, oceanfront resort.

Billed as "Love is Sweet... let the celebrations begin," guests are invited to join the couple at 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Then the following evening, guests will put on gowns and tuxedos for the wedding itself, which will start at 6 p.m. with the marriage ceremony, followed by dinner and dancing. "It's a Latin party, we go until late," the bride previously told E! News. "There's a party and an after party."

In lieu of gifts, the couple has asked their 400 invitees to make donations to charities that hold a special place in their hearts. One charity they have selected is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The couple started dating just last year Photo: FilmMagic

HELLO! has also exclusively learned that Sofia will be given away by her 23-year-old son Manolo. The 43-year-old bride will walk down the aisle in a dress designed by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, who is a close friend of the TV star and red carpet veteran.

A total of 10 makeup artists and hairdressers will attend to Sofia, her cousins and friends on the big day. The actress' family – as well as seven of her best childhood friends – are flying in from Sofia's hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The bride's go-to red carpet designer Zuhair Murad is designing Sofia's wedding dress Photo: WireImage

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who has orchestrated the nuptials of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Fergie and Josh Duhamel, to name just a few, is overseeing the elaborate event.

The will be a Modern Family affair. The actress' co-stars have all been invited, including her onscreen husband Ed O'Neill. Ed gushed about his co-star to Entertainment Tonight in August: "She's absolutely the best. We're all so happy for her. She's the greatest." Also joining the couple on their big day are Ellen DeGeneres and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is a close friend of 38-year-old Magic Mike star.

The former California governor played matchmaker at the beginning of the Sofia and Joe's relationship and arranged for the pair to meet for the first time in New Orleans, with the help of Sofia's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.