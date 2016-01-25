Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are engaged

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had the perfect two accessories on the Golden Globes red carpet: a sparkly diamond ring and her new fiancé Jason Statham. Reps confirm to HELLO! that the couple who has been together for over five years are indeed engaged.

Arriving arm-in-arm at the Beverly Hilton hotel with her Jason, Rosie looked stunning in a gold floor-length Saint Laurent gown. She kept her jewels to a minimum and let the diamond encrusted ring on her left ring finger do all the talking.

The couple put on a loved-up display at the Golden Globes Photo: Getty Images

The couple have recently returned from an exotic getaway to Thailand, where they put on sweet displays of affection as they relaxed together on the beach. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress also gushed about her partner as she shared a black-and-white photo he had taken of her during their getaway. "When your man takes your photo…@jasonstatham," she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoticon.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her amazing new sparkler Photo: Getty Images

Rosie has been dating the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor for around five years, and recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with Glamour magazine, explaining that their home life together is far from glamorous. Talking about everyday chores, such as emptying the bins, Rosie said: "I get told off for saying 'It's a man's job!' And he [Jason] goes, 'Well then, ironing's a woman's job.'"

She has previously discussed what makes their relationship work, telling Self magazine: "We're best mates. He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before!"