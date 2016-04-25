Amanda Byram takes HELLO! inside her star-studded wedding

Irish TV presenter Amanda Byram exclusively shares her wedding album in this week's HELLO! magazine.



The Total Wipeout and Paradise Hotel host married digital producer Julian Okines twice - first in an intimate ceremony at London's Oriental Mandarin Hotel, with guests including Fearne Cotton and husband Jesse Wood, Laura Whitmore, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones and wife Jakki and model Yvonne Connolly and her boyfriend John Conroy, and later with a beach blessing during their honeymoon in the Maldives.

VIEW GALLERY

Amanda Byram has tied the knot with Julian Okines

In a day full of fun, the couple chose a Star Wars-themed wedding cake for their London wedding, made entirely of cheese and topped with Lego figures of Hans Solo and Princess Leia. They also left false moustaches and glasses on the tables for their guests. Meanwhile former Radio 1 DJ Fearne compiled the music playlist for the reception.



Dublin-born Amanda, 42, tells HELLO! how she fell for Julian two years ago after almost giving up on finding Mr Right.



"We both came into this relationship later in our lives and we have both made mistakes. But we came into this when it was really right. We feel lucky and blessed that we got a chance to meet each other."



Pick up your copy of HELLO! magazine to read the full interview and see the exclusive wedding photos.