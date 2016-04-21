A Coachella wedding: Grammy winner Gary Clark Jr. marries Nicole Trunfio in Palm Springs

Grammy-winning musician Gary Clark Jr. and model Nicole Trunfio tied the knot in the desert on Tuesday, April 19. For their nuptials, the newlyweds took their love back to place where it all began — Palm Springs, California.

The pair met four years earlier in the area, while attending the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and became engaged in 2014. Gary is set to play both weekends of this year's Coachella, which is why they decided to wed on a weekday.

Photo: Kane Skennar

For her special day, the bride donned a custom ball gown designed by Australian designer Steven Khalil. The pearl and crystal beaded wedding dress featured a plunging neckline, 2.5 meter train.

"I went through thousands of dresses, ideas, and custom designs to find something that was truly authentic to me and everything I dreamed about," she told Brides.com.

Photo: Kane Skennar

Nicole continued, "As a model, I don't usually get to choose the styles I wear on the day of a shoot, but on my wedding day I got to show off my style."

The couple made sure to include their one-year-old son Zion in the ceremony. The little boy was carried down the aisle by his godmother and fellow model Jessica Gomes.

Nicole and her groom exchanged vows beneath a floral arch. Rcealling the moment she admitted, “This was my favorite part of the day.” She added, "I loved reading my vows and hearing Gary read his."

Photo: Kane Skennar

Following the ceremony, the wedding party celebrated with a poolside reception. The bride changed out of her ball gown into a figure-hugging lace dress by YolanCris and danced her first dance with her husband to Sam Cooke's You Send Me.

"Music had a huge role in our wedding," Nicole said. "It's the story of our lives and our love. We created a list and passed it around to our closest friends to add selections to, so it became a collaboration between us and the bridal party."

A photo posted by Nicole Trunfio (@nictrunfio) on Apr 16, 2016 at 4:21pm PDT



The Australian model admitted, "I felt absolute bliss at the end of the night."

In the week leading up to their big day, Nicole shared a photo of herself and Gary locked in a kiss. Attached to the loving picture, she wrote, “4 years ago we fell in love here  @garyclarkjr #coachella #vibes #onelove.”