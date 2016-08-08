Gregg Wallace marries for the fourth time

Gregg Wallace is a married man! The Masterchef star, 51, has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Anne-Marie Sterpini, in a romantic ceremony at Hever Castle in Kent. Gregg's co-host John Torode was given the honour of acting as his best man, and the happy couple were also joined on their big day by John's girlfriend Lisa Faulkner, and Masterchef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti.

Other guests at the ceremony included Gregg's mum, Mary Pettman, and his brother Paul – who arrived at the 13th century church in an RAC van after his ride to the wedding broke down. The newlyweds later celebrated with around 120 invitees at an evening reception.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



VIEW GALLERY



Gregg Wallace and Anne-Marie Sterpini have tied the knot



Gregg and 30-year-old Anne-Marie - who is known as Anna - first met back in 2013 when she tweeted him a question about rhubarb, and they have been inseparable ever since.

The couple got engaged shortly before Christmas in 2014, and a few weeks later sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

Speaking about the proposal, which took place in a private dining room overlooking St Paul's Cathedral, the TV star said: "I told her we were meeting friends for dinner. As we walked in, the violinist struck up and I told her I loved her.

VIEW GALLERY



The couple spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their engagement



"We were both in tears as I went down on one knee and presented her with a platinum diamond solitaire ring and asked her to marry me. She said yes, thank God. I can't help thinking how lucky I am. I've never had anything or anyone like this before."

Despite their 21-year age gap, Gregg is hoping that he and Anna will soon welcome their first child together – he is already a father to daughter Libby, 19, and son Tom, 22. "I think she'll be pregnant by the time we return from honeymoon!" he told HELLO!.

Pick up your copy of HELLO!, on sale 15 August, to read the full story of Gregg and Anne-Marie's wedding, and see their stunning photo album.