Gregg Wallace has 'never been happier' after engagement

Gregg Wallace "has never been happier" since his engagement to his girlfriend Anne-Marie Sterpini, who the Masterchef judge and TV presenter is reportedly set to marry next year. A source told The Sun: "Gregg has not had the easiest time in love.



"But he is convinced this time is different. He adores Anne-Marie, they have lots in common and get on incredibly well.

Gregg Wallace "couldn't be happier" since getting engaged





"The wedding will be some time next year and you can guarantee the food will be great."



Gregg, 50, met the 28-year-old caterer on Twitter in 2013. Later that year the pair moved in together.



The happy news that the couple planned to tie the knot came to light last month.



"Next year is all about the wedding," Gregg revealed to the Daily Mail. "I've got the venue, I've got the pianist, I've got the girl but I have not got the ring."

The TV presenter met his fiancée Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2013





Gregg, who became the first celebrity to leave series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, met his third wife, former biology teacher Heidi Brown, on Twitter in 2010. The duo were together for 18 months.



The London-born TV presenter was also married to Christine in 1991, although the couple split after six weeks.



In 1999 he tied the knot with former pastry chef Denise and the pair were married for five years before divorcing in 2004. Gregg and Denise have two children together, Tom and Libby, of whom Gregg reportedly has full custody.