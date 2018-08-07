Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares never-before-seen wedding photo on anniversary

Ayda Field is throwing it back to her wedding day with husband Robbie Williams. The Loose Women panellist has shared a beautiful photo of the couple from 2010 to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. Robbie, the handsome groom, was pictured keeping his bride warm with his jacket, while Ayda looked stunning holding her bouquet. "@robbiewilliams 8 years ago today we got married," she reminisced. "Thank you for taking the midnight train to anywhere with me. It's been the journey of a lifetime. Happy Anniversary! I love you!! #happyanniversary #soulmate #ryda AWxx."

The couple tied the knot at the singer's Los Angeles home in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Robbie and his TV star wife have since welcomed two children – daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three.

Their wedding was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, from Robbie and Ayda substituting the traditional bridesmaids for their eight dogs, to the absence of a Best Man, and the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started.

"The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie, 44, at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."

Of his new wife, who wore a snow-white Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, Robbie said: "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take… I'm the happiest man alive." He added: "She makes me want to be a better person. And in the process, I have become a better person."