The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been enjoying the summer off with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis away from the public eye. And while Prince William will be back on royal duties on Wednesday, visiting Amiens city in France, his wife Kate, who is on maternity leave, is not expected to return to work until the autumn. However, there is the possibility that royal fans will catch a glimpse of Kate later this summer.

Members of the royal family usually travel to Scotland to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral, and the Cambridges are no different. In past years, William and Kate have been spotted going to church in the village of Crathie. They have been pictured driving to the service with other members of the royal family, last year in August and in 2016 in September.

A look at the Queen's holiday home, Balmoral:

It's likely that the Duke and Duchess will return to Balmoral this summer, and will attend a Sunday church service with the Queen, who has been going to Crathie Kirk every week. It will be the first time in a while that Kate will be seen in public. She may also be joined by her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who will be visiting Balmoral for the first time as a member of the royal family.

Kate pictured going to church in August 2017

The Queen's family usually fly in throughout August and September to visit. Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie has previously said: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

William and Kate were visiting the Queen in Scotland for the summer

Her Majesty arrived in Balmoral in July and was believed to be staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate while the main castle was open to tourists. But on Monday, the monarch signalled that she is now residing in the castle after she inspected troops who will be providing security for her during her stay.

William and Kate have had a wonderful summer so far. They recently returned from a sun-soaked holiday in Mustique where they managed to fly under the radar. No photographs of the royals have appeared, although a source did tell HELLO! that William and Kate, both 36, went on a night out at the island's famous Basil's Bar. The royals attended "on the early side" of the Splash of Gold party and looked to be having a great time.