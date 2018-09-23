Exclusive! Inside Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer's Portugal wedding: 'We won at becoming a family' What a lovely couple!

Jeff Brazier has married Kate Dwyer in a romantic clifftop ceremony in Portugal – and HELLO! magazine was exclusively invited to share in the big day. Jeff’s two teenage sons with Jade Goody - Bobby, 15, and Freddy, 14 – served as best men at the ceremony, held at the luxurious Tivoli Carvoeiro resort on the Algarve. "I’m so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life," the TV presenter, author and life coach tells HELLO! "This isn’t just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn’t just represent Kate and I putting rings on each other’s fingers. It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family."

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer tied the knot in Portugal

Kate, a PR director, who wore a strapless, ivory satin Merci mermaid wedding dress by Madeline Gardner from Belissima, told HELLO!: "Walking towards Jeff and the boys was a once in a lifetime moment. Jeff is the most amazing man I have ever met and I could not wait to be able to call him my husband." Jeff tells HELLO! that Kate has completed his life. "Before it was just three boys rattling around in a house on our own, trying to get through life. Then Kate came along and worked so hard at making us complete. She hasn’t just completed one person, she’s completed a family and given three boys a real sense of belonging."

MORE: See Jeff Brazier's pre-wedding moment with his sons

Loading the player...

The happy couple's engagement story

Jeff’s two sons were delighted to be part of the big day. "Dad always said, 'I want to get married one day – I want to find a nice girl,'" says Freddy. "And he’s found that girl who he’s going to live with for the rest of his life." "One of the biggest things for Fred and I is that Kate makes our dad happy," adds Bobby. "Which is so special and reassuring for us to see." Of her new husband, Kate reveals, "His outlook in life is everything I ever wanted in a partner," she says. "He has been so patient with me on this journey, he is loyal and I trust him implicitly. I have also had the privilege of seeing first-hand what an incredible job he has done raising the boys, so I know I couldn’t ask for a better father for any future children we might have."

READ: Jeff Brazier shares his delight after marrying Kate Dwyer

See the full wedding album and exclusive interviews with the bride and groom only in HELLO!, out in next week's issue on 24 September