On Saturday Jeff Brazier married Kate Dwyer in a moving ceremony at the luxurious Tivoli Carvoeiro resort on the Algarve in Portugal in front of 100 guests. Playing a key role in the couple's wedding were Jeff's two teenage sons, Bobby, 15, and Freddy, 14, who were Best Men.

On the morning of the wedding bride and groom got ready in rooms next to each other. Kate, a PR Director, was joined by her six bridesmaids and mum Debbie, who helped organise the event, while Jeff, TV presenter, author and life coach, got ready with his sons.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on his wedding day, Jeff said: "I feel excited - I don't feel any nerves, fear, or apprehension. I was the one who had commitment issues years ago but as a result of this relationship I've now got to a point where I know I'm doing the right thing, so every day I get closer to getting married I just feel happy. It's lovely to be certain about anything in life, there are so many things that aren't."

While the ceremony all ran smoothly, there was a minor hiccup as the bride got ready, when two of her bridesmaids got locked in the bathroom for half an hour until they were rescued by the hotel's maintenance man. Luckily they were freed in time to join Kate for the intimate ceremony, and the bridal party saw the funny side!

Meanwhile, just next door, Jeff shared a joke and group hug with his six other best men ahead of the ceremony. The group were close friends who Jeff asked to take on the role alongside his teenage sons. Jeff and Kate had been dating for five years, and announced their engagement in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! in October.

