Princess Eugenie to wear Erdem for royal wedding and Queen’s hat revealed It's not long to go before Eugenie and Jack's big day

Princess Eugenie is counting down the days until she marries Jack Brooksbank, and royal fans have been discussing everything from the dress she might wear to which guests will attend. And according to Ladbrokes, it's very likely that Eugenie will be wearing a dress by one of her favourite designers Erdem, with odds of 7/2. Eugenie has already revealed that she has chosen a British-based designer, and other suggestions include Suzannah, with odds of 5/1, as well as Jenny Packham at 6/1 and Suzanne Neville at 10/1. Alice Temperley – also a favourite with the Duchess of Cambridge – is also in the running at 10/1.

Princess Eugenie is thought to wear a Erdem wedding dress on her big day

There has also been a lot of discussion surrounding the outfits of the guests attending, especially the colour of the Queen's hat. Currently, blue is the favourite at 2/1, followed by pink at 3/1, orange at 4/1 and purple at 5/1. What's more, further bets suggest that Eugenie and Jack are likely to announce that they are expecting their first baby next year, with odds that Eugenie will give birth in 2019 set at 3/1.

MORE: Princess Eugenie proves she's just like any other bride as her wedding day approaches

Loading the player...

Everything we know about Princess Eugenie's wedding

Eugenie has kept the details of her dress under wraps and is likely to do so until her wedding day. The bride-to-be told British Vogue: "I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it." It's become a royal trend for brides to have two separate wedding dresses for their big day. Just like the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, who both showed off their unique personalities with their reception dresses, Eugenie is very likely to follow suit.

The Queen is expected to wear a blue hat on her granddaughter's big day

READ: Where will Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank go on their honeymoon?

Eugenie and Jack's wedding will take place on Friday 12 October and is thought to be a two-day affair. It has now been confirmed that following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a Reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests. The Sunday Times has reported that the following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.