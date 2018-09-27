Exclusive! First look at GBBO Candice Brown's wedding This is so fabulous!

Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown tied the knot to Liam Macaulay on Saturday, looking fabulous in a beautiful gown and her trademark red lipstick. The romantic ceremony, which was exclusively covered by HELLO!, saw Candice break a fashion tradition when it came to her shoes. While brides typical wear white shoes on their special day, Candice wanted to make a statement – and had even decided on her footwear before her dress – a pair of red Alexander McQueen heels. "I had decided on my shoes before my dress," the blushing bride revealed to HELLO!. "I love a statement heel- always have and there was no way I was going conservative on my wedding day."

Candice Brown's special ruby wedding slippers by Alexander McQueen

READ: Candice Brown reveals which celebrity is inspiring her wedding dress

Candice – who wore shoes by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers. – added: "I adore Alexander McQueens designs and as I knew I’d be wearing a red lip I wanted to match my shoes- I saw these and fell in love. So I pretty much had to match my dress to my shoes. Plus I will definitely be wearing them again!" Candice and Liam got married in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Matt Evers – who partnered Candice on ITV's Dancing on Ice in 2017. The couple were also joined by two very special members of their family – their dogs pug Dennis and Pomeranian Sybil – both of whom had travelled by car with the couple to their wedding location. "They are our babies," Candice had previously told HELLO!.

MORE: Candice Brown wears the most amazing red heels ever

All the exclusive wedding photos will be published in a future issue of HELLO! - including a first look the bride's stunning dress plus a spectacular wedding cake created by her Great British Bake Off friends. Speaking before the big day, Candice said of her sweet relationship with Liam: "We laugh all the time and have the same values."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Be sure to pick up the next copy of HELLO! to read all about Candice and Liam's big day, out Monday 1 October