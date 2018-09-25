Where will Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank go on honeymoon? The couple are set to tie the knot on 12 October

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank both share a love of travel, so no doubt they're planning a memorable honeymoon following the royal wedding in October. But where will they choose for their romantic getaway? From returning to the picturesque spot they got engaged, to taking inspiration from other members of the royal family, we've rounded up some of the potential destinations they could choose from.

Central America:

Jack chose Nicaragua as the romantic location to propose to Eugenie during a New Year's holiday. The couple reportedly stayed at the exclusive Calala Island, located off the coast of Nicaragua, a place they could return to celebrate the first few days of married life. Alternatively, they could head to other beautiful countries nearby such as Costa Rica, known for its beautiful beaches, rainforests and volcanoes, which would offer the newlyweds lots to see and do on their honeymoon.

Verbier, Switzerland:

If the couple aren't interested in a sun-soaked getaway, they could swap the beaches of Central America for the slopes of Verbier, Switzerland – where they first met and fell in love in 2011. So where better to return for a week of skiing or cuddling up by a log fire and unwinding after the chaos of wedding planning? Better still, Eugenie's father Prince Andrew owns a chalet there, where they could stay in peace away from the public eye.

Seychelles:

There's a reason Prince William and Kate opted for the Seychelles as a honeymoon destination following their royal wedding in 2011. As well as having pristine white sand beaches and tropical sea for swimming, snorkelling and sailing, some of these remote islands are home to only a few private villas, offering the royal couple a real escape without any concern about being disturbed.

Africa:

Perhaps Princess Eugenie and Jack will take inspiration from one of her other cousins, Prince Harry, who reportedly returned to Namibia with wife Meghan following their wedding in May. The couple have still to this day managed to keep their exact honeymoon destination a secret, something Eugenie may also want to do so she can enjoy a week or two completely out of the public eye with her new husband.

USA:

Their honeymoon could allow Princess Eugenie the opportunity to return to her old stomping ground of New York, where she lived and worked for two years, should they want an action-packed city break. Or if they want to explore a new side of the United States, they could fly over to California and go on a road trip of the West Coast, taking in cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Venice, Italy:

Eugenie and Jack holidayed on Italy's Amalfi Coast over the summer, and they could well return to the country for a romantic mini-moon in Venice. The Princess has pinned paintings and photos of the Italian city on her official Pinterest account, so it may be that she's lining up a visit for the future.

Azores Islands:

Princess Eugenie could also take inspiration from her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, by travelling to the Azores Islands in Portugal for her honeymoon. This archipelago is known for its dramatic landscapes and beautiful scenery, and is a favourite among adventure-loving holidaymakers. From cliff diving to windsurfing, it's a great spot for an adrenaline-filled honeymoon. But equally, the honeymooners may be just as happy relaxing on the beach or going whale watching.

