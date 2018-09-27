Princess Eugenie proves she's just like any bride as royal wedding approaches The countdown is on!

Princess Eugenie has admitted she's been daydreaming about her royal wedding as the big day gets closer. The bride-to-be took to Instagram to share a throwback post from a magazine photoshoot showing her in a reflective mood, writing: "#tbt to some serious daydreaming going on here. Pre-wedding vibes! @harpersbazaarus @alexbramall."

The photo was taken during an interview Eugenie did with Harper's Bazaar US in 2016, in which she opened up about her daily routine. The rare interview gave a fascinating insight into her relationship with her long-term partner Jack, revealing they were just like any other couple. Speaking about how they spend their evenings together, Eugenie confessed: "When I'm with Jack, we watch The Walking Dead, which we're obsessed with. Maybe Game of Thrones is our next thing. I don't watch reality shows, but I love cooking programmes."

Princess Eugenie admitted she's been daydreaming about the royal wedding

However, the couple won't have much time for TV over the next couple of weeks as they are busy making the final preparations for their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on Friday 12 October.

It's thought that Eugenie and Jack's wedding will be a two-day affair, and it has now been confirmed that following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a Reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests. The Sunday Times has reported that the following day, guests are expected to attend an afternoon party organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.

Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot on 12 October

It was recently confirmed that the prayers during the service will be led by the Archbishop of York, while the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will officiate the ceremony. The soon-to-be newlyweds have also revealed that they have received over 100,000 applications to attend their wedding from members of the public, with 1,200 official invites having now gone out to the chosen few. "The couple are delighted Her Majesty The Queen has agreed for the grounds of Windsor Castle to be opened to those wishing to join the celebrations," an announcement from the palace read.

