Alex Jones had one big thing in common with this royal bride on her wedding day

It's not only her luxurious castle venue that would have made Alex Jones feel like a princess on her wedding day; the bride had another thing in common with a member of the royal family at her nuptials – her wedding dress designer. The One Show presenter followed in the footsteps of Peter Phillips' wife Autumn Phillips by enlisting acclaimed designer Sassi Holford to create her wedding dress, as have a number of other celebrity brides, including Emily Andre, Helen Skelton and Shirlie Kemp.

However, while they opted for the same designer, their dresses were considerably different, with each bride showing off their own personality and signature style through their bespoke gowns. Alex's wedding dress featured a full tulle skirt with an off-the-shoulder sequinned bodice and satin beaded belt, which fitted her winter wedding perfectly. The bride complemented her look with a long veil with a raw edge and light crystal scatter.

Alex Jones wore a Sassi Holford wedding dress for her big day

Meanwhile, Autumn Phillips looked every inch the elegant royal bride for her wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in 2008. Her wedding dress consisted of a fitted bodice of hand-beaded lace, with a silk duchesse skirt and beaded French lace shrug. Doing such a gown does kind of encompass all the emotions the bride feels on her day – I was excited, then terribly nervous, then full of joy," the designer told HELLO! magazine.

Autumn Phillips opted for the same wedding dress designer for her royal wedding

Other celebrity brides have also followed suit, including Peter Andre's wife Emily, whose bespoke gown was crafted from the finest Italian silk Mikado with French lace appliqued inside each box pleat of the full skirt. The mum-of-two wore complementing Sassi Holford accessories too; a long sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the ceremony, and a cap sleeve jacket with organza ribbon sash for the evening.

Emily Andre wore a Sassi Holford gown for her wedding to Peter Andre in 2015

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton chose a wedding dress from the So Sassi line for her wedding in 2013. She styled Ava, a beaded fishtail gown with a long tulle veil, and wore her hair in a curled updo.

