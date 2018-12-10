Amanda Holden just wore a SECOND wedding dress and we are blown away And it's even more gorgeous that the first...

Amanda Holden celebrated her landmark 10 year wedding anniversary at the weekend at a glittering celeb bash and we can't get over how gorgeous the 47-year-old looks in pictures that appeared on her Instagram feed. The Britain's Got Talent star wore a stunning full-length, ivory silk dress that gave us all the bridal vibes. The halterneck design hugged her curves and was designed by Caroline Castigliano - one of the UK's leading bridal designers. The gown was bespoke so sadly isn't available to buy but there are numerous other dresses by the brand online if you are a bride needing some inspo. Amanda and her husband posed in front of a flower wall at the party and looked in great spirits as they smiled for the cameras.

What a dress!

The ITV favourite married Chris Hughes at St Margaret's Church in Somerset in 2008 before hosting her reception at Babington House - a favourite wedding venue of Eddie Redmayne and James Corden to name a few!

Amanda and Chris looked fabulous at their wedding anniversary party

Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a sexy low back. The beautiful bride tied her hair back into a bun and wore a complementing veil. And what's more - she even rewore her wedding dress to watch Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May.

Speaking to the Sun in 2017 about her nuptials, the mother-of-two reflected: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow."

She added: "As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

