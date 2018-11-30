Loved Mandy Moore's wedding dress? Needle & Thread has a similar design brides will adore When it comes to your wedding - get girly!

Mandy Moore may have married her fiance Taylor Goldsmith on 18 November at their LA home, but we still can't get her stunning blush pink wedding dress out of our heads. The This is Us actress wore a custom Rodarte Haute Couture gown for her nuptials, and the dreamy pink shade was the perfect unique getup. Made from swiss-dot tulle, the skirt had bombastic tiered layers and we particularly loved the floral appliqué detail around the waist. The 34-year-old's accessories were on point too - keeping in with the blush pink theme she added rosy flat embellished pumps and a matching veil.

Mandy looked stunning in her Rodarte Haute Couture gown

If you are a bride-to-be and have been inspired by Mandy's stunning creation - luxury brand Needle & Thread may have just what you've been looking for.

Degas, £550, Needle & Thread

N&T has just dropped their brand new bridal collection and they have a dress that looks just like the Hollywood actresses. The Degas Gown, £550, is designed in a light tinted pink and has a gathered, asymmetric bodice with the most amazing voluminous skirt made from layered tulle.

Pearl Rose Cami Gown, £800

And the best bit? The ribbon straps and waistband are encrusted with crystals. In short, it's just SO pretty. Available online now - it has already sold out in two sizes - so brides on a mission, get shopping! And what's more, if you are even more daring, it actually comes in a punchy fuchsia pink. Traditional brides fear not though - it's also made in a crisp white.

Scallop Tiered Sleeveless gown, £650

Many brides are opting to go pink for their big day - it has become a growing trend that the Hollywood A-list first picked up on. Gwen Stefani, Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore and Anne Hathaway all braved it in pink when they got hitched.

MORE: We can't believe we missed the bride's incredible veil at Prince Harry's best-friend's wedding

In fact, Gwen Stefani's ombre pink gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior was so iconic, it even became part of an exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

READ: Calling all brides on a budget! H&M has wedding dresses for £35 and they will blow your mind