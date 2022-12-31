Inside Alex Jones' sensational New Year's Eve wedding

The One Show presenter Alex Jones will be celebrating her second New Year's with her family since the birth of her daughter Annie, but it will also be an extra special day as it marks seven years since she married her husband Charlie Thomson.

The couple tied the knot in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony exclusively shared with HELLO!. In honour of their anniversary, take a look back at Alex and Charlie's big day, including Alex's fairytale-worthy wedding dress.

What wedding dress did Alex Jones wear?

Alex wore a gown from bridal designer Sassi Holford, which featured an off-the-shoulder sequinned top and full tulle skirt. The look was complemented by a tulle veil and half-up, half-down hairstyle.

When did Alex Jones get married?

Alex Jones married Charlie Thomson on New Year’s Eve in 2015, four years after they first met at a party in 2011. The couple have since welcomed three children, Teddy, Kit and Annie.

Where did Alex Jones' wedding take place?

The couple hosted their wedding ceremony in Cardiff Castle’s stone-vaulted 15th century undercroft, followed by a reception in the castle’s 18th-century library and dining room. The wedding breakfast was held in the magnificent Banqueting Hall, where guests tucked into a three-course menu that included Welsh lamb shoulder braised with sweet sherry and rosemary, and Cotswold roast chicken with lemon and thyme.

What has Alex Jones said about her wedding?

Alex said she enjoyed every second of her wedding day, telling HELLO!: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Meanwhile, Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn’t stop smiling."

In his wedding speech, the groom added: "I love her inner strength and determination, I love that she thinks she's the funniest person in the world. She is kind and caring and not afraid to speak her mind and I love that she's fiercely proud of her Welsh roots."

