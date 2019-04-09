Charlotte Tilbury reveals how to get dewy, glowing skin on your wedding day like Amal Clooney For that beautiful bridal glow

If anyone knows how to do wedding makeup, it’s Charlotte Tilbury. Not only was she responsible for Amal Clooney’s bridal beauty look on her wedding day in 2014, but she’s also worked with countless other celebrity brides including Kate Moss and Poppy Delevingne – not to mention working her magic on Amal once again for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding in May 2018.

So who better to ask for bridal beauty tips than Charlotte? We asked the recently-appointed MBE makeup artist to reveal the secrets to her signature glowing skin – and it’s so easy you could even do it yourself.

Charlotte Tilbury did Amal Clooney's wedding makeup

Dewy, glowing skin is SO perfect for bridal beauty, as the queen of the GLOW it’s one of my most requested makeup looks!" Charlotte told HELLO!. "For me, your wedding makeup should be as glowing as you’ll be feeling on the day. I always say you can’t have a beautiful painting without a beautiful canvas and a good skincare routine is so important, especially in the lead up to your wedding, so you’ll have the most perfect-looking, dreamy, glowing skin on the day."

Of course, Charlotte recommends some of her own skincare products in the lead up to your big day, including her Goddess Cleansing Ritual (£32.50), which consists of a Citrus Oil Radiance Cleanse followed by a purifying charcoal cleanse, which the pro MUA promises will draw out impurities and tackle deeper-rooted environmental dirt.

Charlotte also created Poppy Delevingne's gorgeous bridal glow

As for on the wedding day itself, Charlotte suggests the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask (£18) to prep your skin for makeup, before applying a primer. "My Wonderglow is my go-to base product to ensure every makeup stays in place, it has a genius fluorescent core technology which soft-focuses fine lines and pores absorbing light and re-emitting it across your skin to giving you a natural lit-from-within radiance!" Charlotte says.

Charlotte uses her Hollywood Flawless Foundation for brides

Next up, here’s where the magic happens. "To create perfect-looking skin that is instantly illuminated, smoother and glossy-looking with a dewy finish, mix my Light Wonder foundation together with my complexion-boosting glow filter, Hollywood Flawless Filter," Charlotte recommends. "When applying, I use just enough to create a really beautiful, glowing finish with subtle, but enough coverage. Starting from the centre of the face, gently buff and blend outwards, only applying where a little extra coverage is needed. I use my fingers a lot because the warmth of your hands helps blend it in properly! For any areas which need a little extra coverage, use my Magic Away Concealer!"

And voila! Your fast-track to gorgeous glowing skin that shines from within. If it’s good enough for Amal, we’ll definitely give it a go.

