There was a Great British Bake Off wedding over the weekend - can you guess who? Hint: it's someone from season 5

Cast your mind back to season five of the Great British Bake Off (when Queen Mary Berry ruled the roost) and you may remember the show's youngest ever contestant to grace the tent, Martha Collinson. Well, over the weekend she only went and tied the knot in what looked to be a completely charming ceremony - not least because she was joined by many of the show's former bakers.

Taking to Instagram, 22-year-old Martha, who still bakes and is a columnist for Waitrose, announced she'd married her childhood sweetheart, Michael Haywood, with the caption: "The most joyful day. Reader - meet my husband, @mbhaywood27. 'What God has joined together, let no man separate' Mark 10 v 9." The pair have been dating since they were 17.

To the delight of all the GBBO fans, Martha was tagged in a wonderful group photo along with her former co-stars who attended her wedding. Guests included series winner Nancy Birtwhistle, Chetna Makan, Claire Goodwin, Iain Watters, Enwezor Nzegwu, Diana Beard and Kate Henry. The best bit of all? They all brought a cake along for the most envy-inducing wedding cake table of all time.

A spectacle for the eyes, the likes of a princess cake, lemon cake, cardamom and white chocolate pistachio cake and a three-tier chocolatecake as well as a never ending supply of perfectly formed macarons (no mean feat to make!) were on offer.

Clearly a running theme, this isn't the first time a GBBO contestant has called on the help of her experienced friends when it comes to wedding cakes. 2016's winner, Candice Brown, had a staggering 12 all baked by former contestants when it came to marrying Liam Macaulay.

Friends in all the right places, hey?