Prince William reveals adorable first attempt to woo university sweetheart Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales' enduring love story has captured the hearts of the nation ever since their first flush of romance at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

After becoming flatmates during their second year, William and Kate's friendship soon turned to romance. 22 years later, the royal couple are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary.

William and Kate reminisced on their fairytale nuptials by sharing a previously unseen portrait from their wedding day captured by photographer Millie Pilkington. "13 years ago today!" read the post, shared on the couple's official Instagram page.

In light of the Prince and Princess of Wales' anniversary, HELLO! revisits the couple's first days of dating - including the bashful attempt Prince William made to woo his then-girlfriend at university…

© Getty William and Kate celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on 29 April

The royal couple both lived at St Salvator's Hall residence during their first year as students, but it wasn't until the following year in 2002 that a spark alighted between them.

Kate first caught William's eye when she took part in a charity fashion show, wowing in a bikini and a sheer dress that has since become synonymous with their love story.

© Getty William and Kate have been together for over 20 years

It was during their years as flatmates that the young prince put his culinary skills to the test , supposedly trying to impress her by whipping up lavish home-cooked meals for his wife-to-be."

© Getty Prince William attempted to charm Kate by cooking for her

He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going," Kate previously told ABC news.

"I would say I'm getting better at cooking. Kate would say I'm getting a lot worse," William replied, before Kate admitted: "I don't give him enough chance to practice!"

Reminiscing on their university days, William continued: "When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and what would happen is I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation… so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

© Getty Prince William admitted he didn't have much luck in the kitchen

The prince then insisted their fellow flatmates were used to "things catching on fire" whilst he was in the kitchen.

Despite William's kitchen failures, Kate is still very much a fan of her husband's culinary creations. The royal couple previously appeared on the Christmas TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, in 2019 alongside famous cook Mary Berry, and Kate opened up about what her husband likes to cook for her.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales fell in love at university

Mary asked if the Prince ever cooks for his wife, to which the Princess replied: "He sometimes does actually. He's very good at breakfast."