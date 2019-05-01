Why this weekend in May is so special to the royal family – including Kate, Meghan and more It's a date close to many of the family's hearts

May is a memorable month for the British royals, with several special occasions in the calendar – including the imminent arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby. However, there is one weekend in particular where most of the family will be celebrating; the third weekend in May, which is when several royal weddings have taken place over the past few years.

Yet another royal wedding will take place on Saturday 18 May, that of Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Tom Kingston. The low-key nuptials are due to take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor, almost a year to the day since Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same venue.

Prince Harry and Meghan will celebrate their first wedding anniversay on 19 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their first wedding anniversary the following day on Sunday 19 May, and their lives will have changed immeasurably in the past year. Not only are they due to welcome their first child together any day, they have also relocated from their home in London to Frogmore Cottage, located in the grounds of their wedding reception venue.

STORY: Why Lady Gabriella Windsor may not wear a tiara for the royal wedding

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will surely look back on the same weekend fondly, as it marks another special family milestone. Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton will celebrate her second wedding anniversary with James Matthews on 20 May, and many members of the royal family attended their big day, with her niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince George having a starring role in the bridal party.

Peter and Autumn Phillips married on 17 May 2008

The weekend has sentimental value to other members of the royal family too. Back in 2008, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips married Autumn Kelly on 17 May in the same venue that has been chosen for several royal weddings since – St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple will be celebrating 11 years of marriage on the weekend where another new face will be welcomed into the royal family with Lady Gabriella and Tom Kingston's nuptials.

MORE: Will Lady Gabriella Windsor follow in Pippa Middleton's footsteps with her wedding dress?

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.