Why Lady Gabriella Windsor may not wear a tiara for the royal wedding She will marry her fiancé Tom Kingston on 18 May

With the royal wedding just a few weeks away, speculation is mounting over what Lady Gabriella Windsor will choose to wear for her big day – including her choice of tiara. While recent royal brides Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex each borrowed headpieces from the Queen’s collection, the bride-to-be may choose to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, by foregoing wearing one for her wedding ceremony.

Princess Michael – whose name is Marie Christine von Reibnitz – didn’t wear a tiara for her wedding civil ceremony to Prince Michael of Kent in Vienna in 1978. However, she did don her late mother-in-law’s diamond fringe tiara for the ball held afterwards, so perhaps Gabriella will want to follow suit by wearing the same dazzling headpiece for at least some part of her big day.

Princess Michael of Kent wore a diamond fringe tiara for her wedding reception

Lady Gabriella will marry her fiancé Tom Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Saturday 18 May – almost a year to the day that Prince Harry and Meghan’s nuptials took place at the same venue. Although the 38-year-old’s wedding will be on a much smaller scale than the previous two royal weddings, with no carriage procession through the town, the press have been invited to take photos of the couple after the ceremony.

HELLO! has also learned that the Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson – her party planner for more than 50 years – will organise the wedding breakfast, which will be attended by guests including Gabriella’s brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, his wife Sophie Winkleman, and their daughters Isabella and Maud.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston will marry on 18 May

Although Gabriella – or Ella as she is known to her close friends and family – has a close bond with her family, including second cousins Princes William and Harry, it is not yet known whether they will all be able to attend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now based just a stone’s throw away from the wedding venue, but may well have their hands full once their royal baby is born.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, face a dilemma due to the wedding’s clash with the FA Cup Final. As president of the Football Association, William is expected to present the cup to the winning team at Wembley Stadium, and as he missed out on the 2018 event due to his brother Harry’s wedding, he may not want to miss out for a second year in a row.

