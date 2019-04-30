Will Lady Gabriella Windsor follow in Pippa Middleton's footsteps with her royal wedding dress? The 51st in line to the throne is likely to wear a gown from a British designer

With Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding just a few weeks away, the bride-to-be will no doubt be finalising all the important arrangements, including her wedding dress. Currently there have been no hints about which designer Lady Gabriella has chosen to design her gown, but it's likely that she will follow in the footsteps of royal brides including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie by choosing a British fashion designer for the role.

One fashion designer who would be a fitting choice for the royal bride is Giles Deacon, who Lady Gabriella has supported on several occasions, including at the British Fashion Awards in 2006, and at an event to celebrate the launch of his collaboration with Mulberry the following year.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017

Giles has experience of designing wedding dresses for high profile society weddings, having created the stunning lace gown that Pippa Middleton wore for her nuptials to James Matthews in 2017. Lady Gabriella was one of many royal guests at the couple's wedding along with her fiancé Tom Kingston, who is believed to have dated Pippa in 2013.

The 38-year-old may also look to fellow royal brides for inspiration, and recruit Sarah Burton, Peter Pilotto or Clare Waight Keller – the designers responsible for Kate, Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dresses. However, as their weddings were so recent, she may not want to draw comparisons to the other royals and instead opt for something completely different.

Gabriella could even look to her sister-in-law Sophie Winkleman for guidance. When the actress married Gabriella's brother Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009 she wowed in a gown designed by Anna-Roza Bistroff – a close friend of Princess Michael – who may once again be given the honour ten years on.

Other designers who may have been considered by the bride-to-be include Beulah London, a popular label with members of the royal family including Duchess Kate, who has been worn in the brand's designs on several occasions. Lady Gabriella attended the opening of the new Beulah London store in May 2018, so perhaps she may have got some inspiration from their bespoke bridal offering too.

Lady Gabriella has also supported Beulah London in the past

Lady Gabriella will marry her fiancé Tom Kingston on 18 May at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in a low-key ceremony expected to be attended by several royal guests. However, it is not known whether Princes William and Harry will be able to attend due to the imminent arrival of the royal baby and the wedding's clash with the FA Cup final, where William is due to present the winning team with the cup.

