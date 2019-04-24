You could own something special from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding - but it will cost you The trumpet played at the royal wedding is up for auction

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding anniversary approaching, royal fans have the opportunity to own some special memorabilia from the big day. The musician who performed while Meghan made her entrance at St George's Chapel is selling his trumpet on eBay at the starting price of £5,000.

Acclaimed musician David Blackadder is selling the instrument alongside an order of service from the royal wedding, and says it provides "a once in a lifetime chance to own a true piece of royal history". The trumpet was played by David at the beginning of the wedding ceremony, with the musician performing Handel's Eternal Source of Light Divine.

David Blackadder is selling the trumpet he played at the royal wedding

David said he had decided to sell the trumpet as he had bought a new one. He also said that although he had considered keeping it, he wanted somebody else to enjoy playing it, or perhaps even put it on display in a museum. The instrument for sale is a Natural Trumpet in D at Baroque pitch and was bought by David especially for the royal wedding. At the time of writing there have been two bids on the trumpet, with six days left until the auction ends on 30 April.

An estimated live audience of 1.9 billion people tuned in around the world to watch Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials, with David's performance later made available to download on The Royal Wedding – The Official Album. He was among a number of live musicians to perform for the couple and their prestigious guests, including senior royals and stars including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and George Clooney.

The musician performed at the beginning of the royal wedding ceremony

Another of the acts, Kingdom Choir, have recently spoken about how the performance has changed their lives, with the group since releasing an album, going on their own live tour, and even performing for Prince Harry and Meghan once again at the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Sydney.

