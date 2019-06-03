Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha apologies to husband Mark after forgetting 17th wedding anniversary Oooops!

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has made a grovelling apology to her husband Mark Adderley. The former EastEnders actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she forgot about their 17th wedding anniversary, and made sure she paid a gushing tribute as a sweet gesture. Alonsgide a throwback snap from their big day, Nadia wrote in the caption: "Public apology to my darling husband @mark_adderley for forgetting AGAIN that on this day 17 years ago we got married!"

"I'm so bloody useless with dates I forget every year," she continued. "Thank you @zoe_agnew_ for reminding me !! Happy anniversary darling. The best thing I’ve ever done was to marry you. Such a brilliant day, the sun shone (we sweated a lot!)" Nadia, who went on to welcome daughters, Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 11, with her partner was pregnant with her first child at time. "I was pregnant with our beautiful @maddiemaddieee," she added. "The wine flowed (I couldn't bloody have any for obvs reasons)." [sic]

"My mum and sister organised the whole day gorgeous food, cake, cocktails, music and dancing," Nadia revealed. "A couple fell in love on that day, another couple decided to get divorced, it was a day of family, friendship drama, love and tears! And all day I kept pinching myself that we had found each other." Turning her attention towards Mark, the presenter said: "I love you even more now than I did then (even though you drive me bloody mad Maaaaaark). You are smart, kind, gorgeous a fabulous dad, basically an all-round bloody catch! Lucky me eh? Oh yeah and lucky you!!"

The couple now share two daughters together

She then concluded: "Happy Anniversary lets raise a glass to me almost defiantly forgetting next year too?!! Are you the one who remembers or forgets anniversaries birthdays etc?? PS @kayeadamsofficial can you spot Ian?!" Fellow Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams responded: "Lovely photo - of you and Mark - not Ian's best. Check your Dad’s hair." Ruth Langsford added: "Happy Anniversary!" Carol McGiffin wrote: "It was a fabulous day... you are hopeless, how can you forget? You are an absolute numpty!!! Poor Mark."

