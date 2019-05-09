Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares rare wedding photo with husband Mark Adderley They look so happy!

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley are throwing it back to their wedding day. The couple have shared snaps from their nuptials, which Nadia called "unconventional" and "a HOOT". Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "#throwbackthursday to one of the loveliest days of my life... our wedding day!!! It was the most unconventional wedding ever! Me 'up the duff' - loads of @mark_adderley's exes being there... everyone being issued with a vodka miniature and rose tinted glasses at the ceremony... it was a HOOT!!!"

She added: "What on Earth WAS Mark thinking in this image???? Probably GET ME OUT OF HERE!!!!!" Nadia, who looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder white dress, howled with laughter in the snap, while her husband of 16 years giggled alongside her.

Nadia and Mark had "the most unconventional wedding ever"

Mark also shared a lovely black-and-white photo from their big day, although choosing to pay tribute to Nadia's sister Dina. "Just found this photo from our wedding pile of me and my sister in law! How gorgeous does @missdina62 LOOK?! Crikey!" the TV producer wrote.

The couple are due to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary in June. They rarely share photos from their big day, although in February, Nadia posted another throwback that showed her husband cracking up. She wrote: "As @maddiemaddieee recently said in of our VLOGS... 'you two needed to get know each other a bit more before getting hitched'... she may be right! But when I came across this photo from our wedding day I was reminded how RIGHT it was that we impulsively tied the knot!!!

"I LOOVVVVVEEEE this image of @mark_adderley and me on our wedding day! I only wish I could remember the joke... Being pregnant... I wasn't drinking on the da ... and I had just eaten an entire Lemon Meringue Pie... but for me... this is one of those very rare photos of Mark where he looks so happy DESPITE himself."

The couple are the proud parents to Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 11, while Mark also has two grown-up daughters, Izzy and Fleur, from previous relationships. Nadia recently opened up about adopting in the future. Responding to a fan on her YouTube channel, who had said that she is always full of surprises, Nadia said: "I am still thinking about adoption and fostering, but Mark's not interested at all." Mark replied: "I can't work out if she's joking or not?" to which Nadia defiantly responded: "I'm not."

