Carol McGiffin is married! Loose Women star shares details of secret wedding

Carol McGiffin revealed she has secretly married her fiancé Mark Cassidy – and they have already celebrated their first wedding anniversary! The Loose Women star tied the knot with her long-term partner during a holiday in the Thai capital of Bangkok in February 2018, but only now feels ready to share the news publicly.

Speaking to Best magazine, Carol explained that they married in a low-key ceremony with no family or friends present, after two previous failed attempts at tying the knot. "No one knew we were going to do it, but we've basically spent the past year having separate celebrations with different friends and family, telling them all in person. Now they all know, we're ready for it to come out," she said.

Carol McGiffin secretly married Mark Cassidy in February 2018

The couple had been engaged since 2008, and originally planned to marry in January 2017, but were forced to cancel after Carol's sister sadly died a few days before. She also said that they decided to marry abroad as it "ran out of control and became too much" when they tried to plan a traditional wedding.

Carol and Mark recently returned to Bangkok to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, before travelling on to Phuket, where the 58-year-old shared photos of herself and her partner dancing together on a night out. But there was no suggestion that they were celebrating the special occasion of their wedding anniversary, with the pair choosing to keep their happy news private. However, Carol hinted she will open up about their nuptials when she returns to Loose Women on Thursday.

The couple have been together since 2008

Mark is Carol's second husband; she previously married Chris Evans in 1991 before separating three years later, with their divorce finalised in 1998. Carol has credited her husband for being a pillar of strength when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and said the support he provided was "unbelievable".

