Janet Street-Porter saves 'best till last' with surprise fifth marriage at 79

Congratulations are in order as Janet Street-Porter has tied the knot with her long-term partner and former restaurateur, Peter Spanton. Sharing the news on Loose Women's official Instagram account, the presenter beamed alongside her groom and their adorable dog, Badger. "Hi everyone, well, I've been keeping a big secret," Janet, 79, began. "It's my big news to everybody watching – Peter and me, and Badger, got married on Saturday. So, there you are, I finally did it. Waited 'til the last for the best."

WATCH: Janet Street-Porter reveals secret wedding

Janet and Peter, who began dating in 1999, are a notoriously private couple, so their announcement came as a sweet surprise. Congratulating the newlyweds on their nuptials, Janet's Loose Women co-stars were visibly excited during Monday's show. Kay Edwards quipped that Peter was husband "number five", while Brenda Edwards remarked: "It doesn't matter, she's got happiness – stop counting the numbers."

Prior to meeting Peter, Janet had been married four times. She met her first husband, Tim Street-Porter in 1967 while studying architecture. They later divorced in 1975, and the TV star went on to wed Time Out editor Tony Elliott months later. They were married until 1977.

Janet began dating Peter Spanton in 1999

As for her third husband, Janet found love with Canadian film-maker Frank Cvitanovich, whom she was married to from 1979 to 1981. Finally, Janet's fourth marriage was to salesman David Sorkin. The pair said 'I do' in Las Vegas in 1997, before divorcing two years later.

"I never see my last husband. I wouldn't know where he is. And no, it doesn't upset me when he pops up every now and again in the papers," she told the Daily Mail in 2006.

© Getty Janet Street-Porter pictured with her ex-husband, David Sorkin

Janet's fifth marriage

As of 2026, Janet and Peter will have been together for 27 years. Speaking with The Guardian in 2025, the broadcaster noted that it's "probably" been her longest relationship ever. Asked if she and Peter had a good relationship, Janet quipped: "What do you define good as? It's survived. I'm not bored."

For Janet, the idea of marrying for a fifth time wasn't something that she'd previously considered, until now that is. In a 2012 interview with the London Evening Standard, the presenter said she didn't see the "point" in walking down the aisle again, and she continued to shut down the idea in various interviews. Nonetheless, Janet has admitted that she's held on to her wedding and engagement rings from over the years. "I've got them all filed in a chest of drawers," the 79-year-old declared on Loose Women in 2021.