See Kelly Brook as a BRIDE in beautiful wedding dress The Heart Radio host has been transformed

Here comes the bride! Kelly Brook surprised her followers by sharing photos of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram on Wednesday – but with a groom who wasn’t her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi. Instead, the radio presenter has been transformed into a bride for a cameo appearance in ITV drama Midsomer Murders, which she admitted is one of her favourite television programmes.

"Here Comes the Bride!! What a Hoot!! Making a cameo in one of my favourite shows! @officialmidsomer look out for it… Coming Soon," Kelly captioned two photos, one of which showed her standing holding a bouquet with her on-screen father and husband, while another captured the newlyweds on the dancefloor at their wedding reception.

Kelly Brook wears a wedding dress in Midsomer Murders

Kelly’s plunging gown featured sequin and bead embellishment with lace cap sleeves and a full skirt, with a veil and sapphire and diamond necklace providing the perfect accessories. The images received a lot of attention from the 39-year-old’s followers, some of whom admitted they had to do a “double take” thinking she had shared photos from her own real-life big day. "Marry me!" another joked.

GALLERY: Celebrity brides who wore short wedding dresses

The images will do nothing to quieten speculation about Kelly’s future plans with boyfriend Jeremy, who she has been dating since 2015. The Loose Women regular has previously hinted that she would like to marry Jeremy in the future, following four previous failed engagements.

Kelly is making a cameo in the ITV drama

Speaking on Heart FM in November, she explained: “I’ve not really had, I mean this is a bit mean to say but I’m gonna be honest – I haven’t really had any memorable engagements. No like big grand gestures of, like, of romance or anything. So in my mind, if I do ever get engaged again it will be the one and I will go the whole way and get married, by the way.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.