Why Lady Gabriella Windsor chose Luisa Beccaria as her wedding dress designer The bride chose an Italian designer to create her wedding dress

Lady Gabriella Windsor broke with tradition in a big way for her royal wedding on Saturday, by wearing a dress designed by Luisa Beccaria. While royal brides including Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Cambridge typically work with British fashion designers on creating their bridal gowns, it was an Italian designer who was given the honour of making Lady Gabriella's dress for the third royal wedding of the past 12 months.

Lady Gabriella looked incredible in her Luisa Beccaria gown (i Images)

Gabriella’s wedding dress was a bespoke design made from lace, embroidered with flowers and embellishments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The bride and groom leave the chapel

Its blush shade came from layers of tulle and organdie beneath the lace, which created the body of the gown. The skirts fanned out into a long train. Her veil was made from layers of white tulle, together with embroidered flowers.

The veil was six meters long

While it may come as a surprise that Lady Gabriella didn’t choose a British fashion designer, she has good reason for asking Luisa Beccaria to create her stunning gown.

Gabriella's up do was made up of a variety of plaits

The 38-year-old is a fan of the fashion label and was pictured with the designer at the Luisa Beccaria and Robin Birley event celebrating Sicilian lifestyle, music and fashion in March 2017.

GALLERY: The most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history

Meanwhile, the stylish royal previously wore a gorgeous blush pink plisse gown from the designer for a photoshoot with HELLO! magazine in 2016, which the brand proudly shared on Instagram.

Lady Gabriella is not the only high profile fan of Luisa Beccaria, who designs romantic and contemporary women’s fashion and wedding dresses. Sarah Jessica Parker, Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman have all worn the label, while European royalty Beatrice Borromeo wore a Luisa Beccaria dress to attend the wedding of her friends, Lucilla Bonaccorsi – who is the designer’s daughter - and Filippo Richeri Vivaldi Pasqua in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.