Jennifer Lawrence stuns in £1,777 wedding dress at engagement party The dress had a sentimental meaning to the Oscar-winning actress

Jennifer Lawrence proved she will make the most beautiful bride as she celebrated her engagement to Cooke Maroney at the weekend. The Oscar-winning actress attended her engagement party in a gorgeous wedding dress that had an extra-special sentimental meaning to her – as it was designed by her cousin Lauren Wells.

The Juliana gown was from bridal designer Lauren's label, L. Wells, and features sheer full sleeves, a plunging neckline and thigh-high split. The blush-coloured dress retails for $2,300 (around £1,777), and Jennifer accessorised with a complementing Roger Vivier handbag, Fred Leighton earrings, and Casadei shoes. With her hair styled into an elegant updo by Ben Skirvin and pretty makeup courtesy of Fulvia Farolfi, it was a breath-taking look from the bride-to-be.

Jennifer Lawrence wore a wedding dress for her engagement party

Jennifer's stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shared a photo of the actress on their Instagram page on Monday, showing the 28-year-old walking along a path lined with candles as she made her entrance to the party.

GALLERY: 10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

"Here she comes! We couldn't be more excited for Jennifer Lawrence to become a Mrs… this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be… too good of a time was had by all," the photo was captioned. Meanwhile, L. Wells Bridal shared the same image on their own account, writing: "Congrats to the soon to be Mrs. Perfect JL looking like a dream in the Juliana dress."

Jennifer's gown was the Juliana dress from her cousin's label, L. Wells Bridal

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to Cooke in February, after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on a date in New York. The couple were first linked in June 2018 and were believed to have been introduced by Jennifer's best friend Laura Simpson, but have made an effort to keep their relationship away from the public eye, following her high profile relationships with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actor Nicholas Hoult.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.