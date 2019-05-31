Victoria Beckham just dropped a wedding dress line – and it's not what you'd expect She famously designed Eva Longoria’s wedding dress

She famously designed her BFF Eva Longoria’s wedding dress, but Victoria Beckham hasn’t made her bridal creations available to the public – until now. The former Spice Girls singer has launched her own line of wedding dresses and outfits, and it’s sure to become a hit with style-savvy brides.

Victoria’s bridal edit, available exclusively online and in her Dover Street store, includes seven dresses and tailored separates that are a far cry from the full-skirted strapless Vera Wang gown she wore on her own wedding day to David Beckham. Instead, they are more in-keeping with Victoria’s minimalistic and chic aesthetic, which she says offer a "modern matrimonial moment".

Victoria Beckham has designed her own wedding dresses

Much like the minimalistic gown worn by Eva, the dresses feature streamlined silhouettes and still pack a punch, despite their simplicity. One floor-length gown features sheer paneling and cap sleeves, and is available to buy here for £1,990, while a racer front cami dress (£1,795) offers a fuss-free alternative to more traditional bridal dresses.

Another halterneck gown may draw comparisons to the Stella McCartney wedding dress the Duchess of Sussex wore for her evening wedding reception in May 2018. With a similar figure-hugging shape and high neck, it’s a great option for brides who would love to replicate Meghan’s look, and is available to buy here for £1,950.

This halterneck gown could draw comparisons to Meghan's evening wedding dress

Victoria has also designed ensembles who want to swap a traditional wedding dress in favour of bridal separates. A white satin tuxedo creates a modern wedding day look, and one we could totally imagine the fashion designer wearing if she threw a vow renewal ceremony with her husband of almost 20 years.

The launch comes three years after Victoria designed a custom wedding dress for her best friend Eva Longoria’s wedding to Jose ‘Pepe’ Antonio Baston. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine, Desperate Housewives star Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress. She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love."

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

