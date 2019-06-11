Fearne Cotton shares sweet photo of the moment she first met husband Jesse Wood The couple are just weeks away from their 5th wedding anniversary

Fearne Cotton celebrated a special anniversary with her husband Jesse Wood on Tuesday – eight years since they first met. The BBC Radio 2 presenter was on holiday in Ibiza when she was first introduced to her future husband, with her close friend Amanda Byram capturing the moment the pair exchanged phone numbers.

Sharing a photo of the life-changing moment on Instagram, Fearne said she was "forever grateful" they met. "My mate @amandabyram who I was on a girls holiday with, took a sneaky photo 8 years ago to the day of me and @jessejameswood swapping numbers on a night out in Ibiza. Who would have thought it would lead to two kids and marriage!" Fearne wrote.

Fearne Cotton shared a photo of the moment she met Jesse Wood

The mum-of-two continued: "A game changing, very drunken night out that I'm forever grateful for. Happy 'when we met' anniversary Jesse." Fearne and Jesse's special day comes just a few weeks before they are set to celebrate another milestone anniversary – five years since they tied the knot. The couple married on 4 July 2014, with a ceremony at Richmond Registry Office in London, followed by a reception at nearby Kew Gardens.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old said she and Jesse were "very happily married and more in love than ever," after a magazine column she wrote admitting they had gone through a rough patch was misconstrued in the press. Fearne detailed an argument she and Jesse had in a park, but says that far from break them, it made their relationship stronger as a result.

The couple have been married since 2014

"Love takes hard work and no one wants to hear that," Fearne wrote in Red. "This year, Jesse and I hit a rough patch. He was away, touring relentlessly. I was trying to keep my own career going while looking after our kids and we were both desperately clinging on to our marriage."

But despite having a "screaming match" with Jesse in their local park, Fearne went on to say: "Through talking and understanding one another, we broke through the [expletive] bit and found ourselves, strangely, in an even deeper kind of love. We knew each other that bit better, we respected each other that bit more. In that moment, we both stopped to remember that we are passionate in these situations because we care deeply."

