Fearne Cotton opens up about her chaotic home life – and her favourite spot to relax

Fearne Cotton has spoken about the "chaos" of home life with her husband Jesse Wood and their two children Rex and Honey – including her favourite spot in the house to relax. The Happy Place podcast presenter, who has just been named Dulux Colour of the Year 2019 ambassador, said her bedroom has become her sanctuary when she needs to unwind.

"Our house is constantly full of people, mess and chaos and I love it!" Fearne told Dulux. "With two kids, two step kids and our many different schedules our home needs to meet all of our needs. That’s why, my bedroom is my sanctuary. It’s a grown up space that’s calming and dreamy. When I want to affect change in myself, it’s here that I go to first. I’m planning on painting Spiced Honey on the ceiling so that I wake up with a greater sense of positivity every single day."

Fearne Cotton said her bedroom is her favourite place to relax

The 37-year-old also revealed the design touches she had added to make her bedroom even more relaxing. "When I’m in my bedroom I like to feel cocooned. Colour plays a big part in that - and so does the texture of the soft furnishing," Fearne said. "I love stretching out in bed, buried in a fluffy duvet with my head on soft pillows and just taking a moment for myself - before all the chaos starts again. My bedroom is my small, cosy nook that’s feels all mine."

Meanwhile, Fearne embraces "organised chaos" in her living room, by adding trinkets, accessories and bold splashes of colour. "It’s homely but the overwhelming feeling is that I can relax here and let my guard down. It’s not a space of perfection and symmetry, it’s a place of comfort," Fearne explained.

Fearne is Dulux's Colour of the Year ambassador for 2019

The mum-of-two often showcases her colourful décor in Instagram post, showing how colourful furniture, quirky wall art and stylish accessories have added character to the period property she owns in west London – and we love it!

Recent changes in her home include decorating her home office in a vibrant shade of millennial pink, which she admitted her husband Jesse was not a fan of. Fearne also gave a glimpse at the amazing playhouse she has installed in the back garden for her children Rex and Honey, which no doubt gives them hours of fun.

