Fearne Cotton forced to address rumours of her marriage breakdown

Fearne Cotton has been forced to address reports that her marriage to Jesse Wood is on the rocks. The radio presenter, who has been married to guitarist Jesse for four years, took to Twitter to clarify the rumours. It comes after Fearne wrote a column in Red magazine, admitting that she and Jesse went through a rough patch last year. But Fearne was quick to point out that many of the reports only highlighted the lows she had written about.

"Not surprising how my articles in RED magazine get twisted online and in the press," she tweeted. "@JesseWood [and I] are very happily married and more in love than ever. For my actual take on marriage just read the column that I wrote in the magazine itself." She added: "Essentially if you write something honest which depicts the light and shade we all experience in life, the bit people will subsequently write about is exclusively the dark bit. I'm looking at the light bit."

Fearne's fans threw their support behind her, with one empathising and writing: "Your take is completely human and it's nice to know that although you're ultra famous, you guys still feel it too. Thanks for sharing." Another posted: "I took it to be oh look it's normal for married people to have ups and downs." A third wrote: "So fed up of seeing fake news! Why do they feel the need to play on people's words?"

An extract from Fearne's column that was picked up by the media described a row that she and husband Jesse had in a park. "Love takes hard work and no one wants to hear that," Fearne wrote in Red. "This year, Jesse and I hit a rough patch. He was away, touring relentlessly. I was trying to keep my own career going while looking after our kids and we were both desperately clinging on to our marriage.

"Jesse and I are very happily married and more in love than ever," Fearne tweeted

"One blustery and grey day, this culminated in a screaming match in our local park, which lasted about two hours until we both broke and cried. In the midst of this gargantuan row, I think we both wondered where the love had gone and worried that it might not come back."

But Fearne went on to say: "Through talking and understanding one another, we broke through the [expletive] bit and found ourselves, strangely, in an even deeper kind of love. We knew each other that bit better, we respected each other that bit more. In that moment, we both stopped to remember that we are passionate in these situations because we care deeply."

