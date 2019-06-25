You can now buy an embroidered floral veil JUST like royal bride Duchess Meghan's This. Is. Stunning.

The Duchess of Sussex's incredible Givenchy wedding gown will go down in history, that’s for sure, but there was another aspect of her bridal look that Meghan made waves with – her beautifully-embroidered veil, which featured the flowers from each of the Commonwealth countries. Stunning, right? Custom made by Clare Waight Keller and her team, it would be hard to imagine 2019's brides could get their hands on something similar – but you're in luck!

Meghan's beautiful veil took hours to hand stitch

Ultra-cool bridal brand New Phrenology have a selection of delicate veils in a similar style; particularly the 'Secret Garden' design, which features pretty wildflower motifs that are not at all dissimilar to that of the Duchess. It's £392, and made to order for a one-of-a-kind look (just like Meghan!). The brand also offers the 'Terra' veil, £547, which features more classic and leafy blooms. Dreamy.

10 surprising facts about Meghan's incredible royal wedding dress

A close-up of the stunning embroidery

Meghan's uniquely embroidered veil was particularly special to the royal couple, since it was a total surprise for groom Prince Harry. Meghan later told ITV documentary Queen Of The World: "It was important for me, especially now being part of the royal family, to have all 53 of the commonwealth countries incorporated. And I knew it would be a fun surprise for my now husband - he didn't know! He was really over the moon to find that I would make this choice for our day together, and I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction."

New Phrenology's 'Secret Garden' veil

Alongside the Commonwealth flora, Meghan also chose to add crops of wheat to her veil - to symbolise love and charity. It was also decorated with the California poppy and a wintersweet, also known as a Japanese allspice. This represented both Meghan's place of birth, and the flower that grew in Harry and Meghan's private garden at their previous home in Kensington Palace.

This is where Duchess Meghan's wedding dress is RIGHT NOW