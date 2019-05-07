Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received the sweetest baby gift from their royal wedding choir How lovely!

What do you buy the couple who has everything? The choir who performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May have found the perfect way to treat the new parents following the birth of their royal baby on Monday – by writing a lullaby for their baby boy.

The Kingdom Choir – who performed Stand By Me at the royal wedding to an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion people – said they wanted the lullaby to be "personal and connect with mother and child".

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding choir has written a lullaby for the royal baby

They will perform the new song on Tuesday night as part of their UK tour at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. Karen Gibson, choir leader, said: "On behalf of the whole of The Kingdom Choir, congratulations on the arrival of your little one and God Bless you all."

MORE: What will the royal baby be called? An A to Z of baby names for boys

The gospel choir has achieved huge success since being chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan to perform at their wedding in 2018. Not only have they embarked on a live tour, they also signed a record deal and released their debut album. The group also had the opportunity to perform for the newlyweds for a second time in the past year, when the Duke and Duchess asked them to sing at the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Australia.

Loading the player...

See what Prince Harry said to the press about the royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Monday afternoon that they had welcomed a baby boy together in the early hours of the morning. The proud dad later spoke to the press about their new arrival, saying: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled."

STORY: Why Prince Harry was the perfect birthing partner to Meghan

He added: "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.