Meghan Markle's wedding day bouquet mystery has finally been resolved

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their first wedding anniversary by releasing some unseen photos from their special day. The royal couple posted the images as part of a video montage on their newly-opened Instagram account. Not only was it lovely for royal fans to see the behind-the-scenes pictures, but one snapshot even helped to resolve a year-long mystery surrounding Meghan's flowers. When the Duchess entered St George's Chapel, she was handed her bouquet by a female guest, and the televised footage made it difficult to work out exactly who the guest was. Twitter fans had suggested that it could have been the Duchess of Cambridge, or the Queen's assistant private secretary Samantha Cohen. However, the new clearer photo from the big day revealed the woman to be Prince Harry's assistant Clare Madden.

Meghan Markle's wedding flowers were handed to her on her wedding day

Other photos released on Sunday by Harry and Meghan included one of the bride and her mum Doria Ragland, an image of Harry and William walking up the stairs, and a sweet image of Meghan and Harry with their young bridal party, including nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The accompanying music to the video was This Little Light of Mine, which was chosen by the royal couple. The post read: "Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song 'This Little Light of Mine' was chosen by the couple for their recessional."

Watch the highlights of Meghan and Harry's first year of marriage

It continued: "We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)."

Prince Harry and Meghan on their special day

Harry and Meghan's first year of marriage couldn't have gone better. Just five months after their wedding day, they announced the happy news that they were expecting their first baby. Their son Archie was born on Monday 6 May, and was introduced to the world two days later. Since then, the couple have been getting used to being new parents and have been spending quality family time with their son.

