Holly Willoughby celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with husband Dan Baldwin in the sweetest way Congratulations to the couple!

Holly Willoughby made sure she marked her 12th wedding anniversary with her husband Dan Baldwin in a very special way! The This Morning presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a rare throwback snap from the couple's big day - and in the caption, she simply wrote: "12 years of [heart-shaped emoji]." Friends of the couple immediately rushed to congratulate the pair, with Keith Lemon writing: "Massive congratulations x." Emma Bunton said: "Just so gorgeous!" Kate Thornton added: "12 years!!! Still remember it like it was yesterday."

The TV star, who has since become a mother to three children, married her husband Dan on 4 August 2007, with a ceremony at St. Michael’s Church before hosting a wedding reception at Amberley Castle on the South Downs in West Sussex. She wore a wedding dress she had designed herself before asking a friend to make it for her, which was overlaid with French lace and featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail.

Holly, 38, previously revealed there was one thing she regretted about her wedding day – her wedding outfit – which she soon realised wasn't the most practical of choices. Reminiscing about her own big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

Holly has opened up about her wedding day before on This Morning. "I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in," she said at the time. "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

