Get an exclusive look at Leona Lewis' SECOND wedding dress The singer wore three different outfits on her wedding day

Leona Lewis pulled out all the stops on her wedding day, wearing not just one but three gorgeous outfits. The singer, who shared her wedding album exclusively with HELLO!, changed into a second wedding dress for her reception with Dennis Jauch – and it’s equally as beautiful as the first.

While Leona opted for a traditional ivory lace gown from Mira Zwillinger for her wedding ceremony, she was the epitome of the blushing bride at the reception, after changing into a blush pink embellished wedding dress.

Leona Lewis changed into a second wedding dress for her reception (Photos: La Dichosa)

The tulle gown was by Inbal Dror at The Wedding Gallery London, and featured spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and delicate embroidery on the bodice and skirt. The bride wore her hair tied back into an elegant bun and added a headband with crystal stars to complete the look.

MORE: You can buy Leona Lewis' wedding dress - discover how she made it her own

Leona changed into the gown for her wedding breakfast, which was hosted in the recording studio at Sting’s Tuscan estate after a surprise storm meant they had to abandon their plans for an alfresco meal. The 35-year-old kept the gown on until after the first dance, before changing into a crystal jumpsuit by Yousef Aljasmi for the party.

Loading the player...

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch shared their wedding album with HELLO!

The bride told HELLO! that her first wedding dress was "literally the first dress I tried," adding: "It’s all handmade with so much love and it’s very light." Leona’s Mira Zwillinger dress is the New Fiona gown from the bridal designer’s AW19 collection, and is still available to order for brides hoping to recreate Leona’s look. Her groom Dennis, meanwhile, wore a custom handmade black suit by Italian label Isaia.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

Leona's first wedding dress was by Mira Zwillinger (Photos: La Dichosa)

The newlyweds shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Leona telling us: "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.